Chancellor's Medallion presentation 2017
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 4:11pm | Heather Coit

University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, Maynard Brichford and William Maher are honored with the Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. John Wilkin,  Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, presented the medallions. 

