University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, Maynard Brichford and William Maher are honored with the Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. John Wilkin, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, presented the medallions.
Chancellor's Medallion presentation 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
University of Illinois archivists honored, far from left, William Maher, Maynard Brichford and Winton Solberg, joined by presenter, John Wilkin, far right, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, pose with their Chancellor's Medallions at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, center, and William Maher, left, greet each other as Jenene Norton, far right, joins them before the men, along with Maynard Brichford, not pictured, are honored with the Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
George Friedman, far left, shares a laugh with University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, far right, and William Maher at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois archivists, from left, William Maher, Maynard Brichford and Winton Solberg greet one another before receiving their Chancellor's Medallions at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
John Wilkin, far right, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, prepares to present the Chancellor's Medallion to University of Illinois archivists, from front row, from left, William Maher, Maynard Brichford and Winton Solberg at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, UI history professor emeritus, is the first of three archivists to receive the UI Chancellor's Medallion from John Wilkin, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, as current archivist, William Maher, far background left, and first archivist, Winton Solberg, next to Maher, look on at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois' current archivist William Maher, right, is presented with his Chancellor's Medallion from John Wilkin, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Current UI archivist, William Maher, far left, is greeted by his granddaughter, Annie Larson, 2 1/2, as Maynard Brichford, center, Illinois' first archivist, looks on, before the men, including Winton Solberg, second from right, are presented with the Chancellor's Medallion from John Wilkin, far right, interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Terry Maher is seen far left with Annie.
John Wilkin, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, left, presents Illinois' first archivist, Maynard Brichford, with his Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Illinois' first archivist, Maynard Brichford, takes the podium after receiving his Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, history professor emeritus, addresses the audience after receiving his Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois current archivist, William Maher, addresses the audience after receiving his Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
University of Illinois' current archivist, William Maher, picks up his granddaughter, Annie Larson, 2 1/2, after being honored with the Chancellor's Medallion at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
