Walk, concert for Yingying Zhang
Walk, concert for Yingying Zhang

Thu, 06/29/2017 - 9:32pm | Holly Hart

About 350 people gathered Thursday night, June 29, 2017, outside Krannert Center for the Performing Arts for a walk and concert to support and raise awareness for University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang, 26, who has been missing since June 9.

