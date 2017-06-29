About 350 people gathered Thursday night, June 29, 2017, outside Krannert Center for the Performing Arts for a walk and concert to support and raise awareness for University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang, 26, who has been missing since June 9.
Walk, concert for Yingying Zhang
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's father Ronggao Zhang (left) and her boyfriend Xiaolin Hou care the banner Thursday evening as community members join together to walk for Yingying.
Fangqin Wan a graduate student at the University of Illinois walks for Yingying Zhang Thursday evening in Urbana.
Yifan Ping, President of the Chinese Students Scholarship Association prepares for the walk for U of I scholar Yingying Zhang Thursday evening at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Walkers gather at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Thursday evening to walk for missing U of I scholar Yingying Zhang.
Liqin Ye, Yingying Zhang's aunt walks for Yingying Thursday evening in Urbana.
l-r College of ACES Dean Kimberlee Kidwell, Liqin Ye, aunt of Yingying Zhang, Ronggao Zhang, Yingying's father and Xiaolin Hou, Yingying's boyfriend walk down Goodwin in Urbana Thursday evening.
Liqin Ye, Yingying Zhang's aunt walks for Yingying Thursday evening in Urbana.
Jama (cq) Thomas of Champaign (middle) walks for Yingying Zhang along with her children Amiya (left) 10, Gabriel 8,(second from right) and Ruben (right) 12, Thursday evening in Urbana.
A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
