The 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Baseball Team.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
The 2017 All-Area Baseball players gather for photos at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ernest Plummer rounds second base in a prep baseball game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Monday, March 21, 2016.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood's Gavin Jarling (4) makes a catch in center field in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central baseball coach John Staab at McKinley Field in Champaign on Monday, June 16, 2014.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Buffalo boy? --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Oakwood's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee is an all-area baseball player
at N-G studio on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
The 2017 All-Area Baseball players gather for photos at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee is an all-area baseball player
at N-G studio on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Central's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
The 2017 All-Area Baseball players gather for photos at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee is an all-area baseball player
at N-G studio on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Central's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
The 2017 All-Area Baseball players gather for photos at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee is an all-area baseball player
at N-G studio on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Centennial's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tuscola's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Central - The 2017 All-Area Baseball players gather for photos at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Monticello's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Danville's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's John Staab, lower left, is Baseball Coach of the Year. With him are assistant coaches, clockwise from bottom left: Staab, LeConte Nix, Tony Tanner, James Katsinas, Don Mapes, Doug Earl, Joe Immke, Cam Strang, Kenny Kenny Rodeffer. Not pictured: Ian Anderson. At McKinley Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
LeRoy's --
2017 All-Area Baseball at Eisner Park Champaign on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden pitcher/infielder Colton Hale is our Player of the Year. At the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball field at the high school in St. Joseph on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden pitcher/infielder Colton Hale is our Player of the Year. At the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball field at the high school in St. Joseph on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
-
N-G All Area Baseball 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden pitcher/infielder Colton Hale is our Player of the Year. At the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball field at the high school in St. Joseph on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.