On The Town: Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet 2017

The Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet event in Champaign on June 20, 2017.
From the left are Russ Taylor, 2014 Entrepreneur of the Year Murray Wise, and Parkland College Board of Trustees and Parkland Foundation Board member James Ayers.
2015 Lifetime of Entrepreneurship award recipient George Shapland (left) with Lou Henson (center) and Peter Fox, Founder of Fox Development.
Mike Guth of presenting sponsor Supervalu and Jill Guth at the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet.
From the left are Parkland President Thomas Ramage, Michelle Ramage, Darrin Peters, Lindsey Peters, and Parkland College Foundation Director Ellen Schmidt at the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet.
Parkland College students attending the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet from the left were Emily Geurts and Sally Fejes from the Applied Media Promotions program, and Katie Clawson and DIllon Honn from the student staffed record label Perimeter Sound Recordings. They are joined by Deane Geiken (far right) who is the director of WPCD (Parkland's radio station) and Permeter Road Recordings coordinator.
The family of Entrepreneur of the Year, Jeffrey Hartman, pose for a photo during the reception for the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet. Seated are (from the left) Sarah Hartman, Rachel Turk, Whitney Hartman, and Leslie Hartman. Standing are David Turk, Jeff Hartman, Patrick Hartman, and Andrew Hartman.
Entrepreneur of the Year, Jeffrey Hartman (center) with his wife Sarah Hartman (second from left), daughter Rachel Turk (left), and sons Andrew Hartman (second from right) and Patrick Hartman (right).
2016 Entrepreneur of the Year Lori Gold Patterson (left) with Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin at the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet.
Dave Downey (left) with Lin Warfel at the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet.
Carl Meyer, left, with Greg Cozad at the Parkland College Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet.
