The first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Christensen: First Court Appearance
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People line up to enter the courthouse before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
People gather in the shade before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Those who didn't make it into the courthouse gather back across the street during the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Spokeswoman with the US Attorney's Office Sharon Paul speaks to the media following the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Brendt Christensen is taken from the courthouse following his first appearance on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
