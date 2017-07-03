Photos of the Week: June 26-July 2, 2017

News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fangqin Wan a graduate student at the University of Illinois walks for Yingying Zhang Thursday evening in Urbana. A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Kranert Center for the Performing Arts.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Royce Baier makes his way to the third floor, which was last occupied in the 1920s. Baier offered a tour of the old Remembrance Hall in downtown Paxton on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Roosevelt Harper, left, a U.S. Army veteran, joins friend, Tashiba Blakely, both of Champaign, in picking up food at the VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organized donated food and drinks and created an assembly line for area veterans to pick up food. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans has been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Junchu Zhang, center, writes #Find Yingying in chinese as Yuji Chai, left, holds the plastic flat as students make banners and signs for a walk and concert in support of Yingying Zhang, the missing UI scholar, at the Swanlund Building on UI campus in Champaign on Thursday night. 2017. On the right, Robin Huang, VP of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, posts the event on Facebook. The walk and a concert to support Yingying Zhang is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Participants in Thursday's walk should assemble in the plaza on the western side of the Krannert Center at 6:30 p.m.
Photographer: Heather Coit
University of Illinois archivists Winton Solberg, UI history professor emeritus, is the first of three archivists to receive the UI Chancellor's Medallion from John Wilkin, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, as current archivist, William Maher, far background left, and first archivist, Winton Solberg, next to Maher, look on at the UI Library second-floor reading room in Urbana on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Sharom Shabrou (cq), center, joins co-workers with Savoy Public Works, Brett Shick, far right, and Jim Haaksma, left, in spreading Fibar, a protective surface, around the playground at Colbert Park in Savoy on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Public Works spreads the material each year at the park.
Wampler's Walker Westfield celebrates as he crosses home plate to score the second of their two runs in the 7th inning to win over First Federal for the Little League Championship game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 29, 2017.
First Federal's as Wampler's in the Little League Championship game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 29, 2017.
Ted VanCamp of Fairmount, stopped his truck on the side of I-74 near Mansfield as a parade of police cars go by . VanCamp said he has many friends who are police and firemen, and he felt it was the right thing to do. Thursday, June 29,2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tom Jenkins, of Bloomington, IL, gets a hug from his cotton candy-toting granddaughter, Lucy Jenkins, 8, of Carlock, as friend, Leela Coyne, 9, also of Carlock, brings funnel cake during the Fourth Annual AudioFeed Festival at Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana on Friday, June 30, 2017. The event, which hosts over 120 bands, began Friday, ends Sunday, July 2.
