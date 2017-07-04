Freedom Celebration 2017: Parade

Champaign County Freedom Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 near State Farm Center. Parade theme: "Salute to Education."
Champaign County Freedom Parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 near State Farm Center. Parade theme: "Salute to Education."
Logan Nelson, 4 years old waves to the crowd from the Freedom Celebration Parade. Logan is the grandson of Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
Oscar the Grouch shows off his patriotic side on Kirby Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, part of the Freedom Celebration Parade.
The Champaign Fire Department takes part in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen (left) and City Council members participate in the Freedom Celebration Parade, Tuesday morning.
The Champaign Fire Department Color Guard takes part in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
Shaolin Kung Fu students demonstrates some moves for the crowd attending the Freedom Celebration Parade.
The MTD crosses the intersection of Kirby and Fourth Street Tuesday morning in the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
Mike Ingram, Democratic Candidate for the County Board in District 6 takes part in the parade on Tuesday afternoon.
The Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society reaches for the stars in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
Supporters of Mike Ingram, Democratic Candidate for the County Board in District 6 line the parade route Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Ingram greets his supporters along the parade route Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ingram, is the Democratic Candidate for the County Board in District 6.
The Wells Fargo Wagon comes to Champaign-Urbana to take part in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
The Stephens Family YMCA sings their signature song as they make their way down Kirby Avenue in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
