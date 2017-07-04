Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Freedom Celebration 2017: Youth Run & 5K Run-Walk
Tue, 07/04/2017 - 3:15pm | Holly Hart

Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at State Farm Center. 

