Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Freedom Celebration 2017:Youth Run & 5K Run-Walk

A police escort for the 5K Run and Walk. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
The start of the 5K Run and Walk Tuesday morning. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Ryan Root (#1679) at the start of the Freedom Celebration 5K Run/Walk. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Ryan Root nears the finish line and his 7th first place finish in the 5K Run and Walk. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Rachel Brewer (#1949) keeps pace in the 5K Run and Walk. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Rachel Brewer nears the finish line to place first in the Women's division. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
The start of the Youth Run at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
The Youth Run Tuesday morning. Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
