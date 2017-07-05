Visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
State Trooper Ryan Albin Visitation
Photographer: Hannah Auten
With black bands with a blue line around their shields, officers walk past a line of flags in front of the school during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Illinois State Police officers, in green, gather outside with officers from across the country during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Illinois State Police officers with a canine officer during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
The civilian entrance with honor guards during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
State Police officers walk past a patrol car wrapped in black and blue bunting during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Larry "the flag man" Eckhardt's van outside during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
A red, white and blue flag and a thin blue line flag fly from the bed of a pick up truck during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
