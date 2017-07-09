The Cabaret for Courage fundraiser benefitting the Courage Connection at Rigg's Brewery in Urbana on June 26, 2017.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Katie Flynn performs with her band at the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser for the Courage Connection.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Jenette Jurczyk(cq) (left) and Emma Andruczyk(cq) volunteered at the door and sold raffle tickets during the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser at Rigg's Brewery in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Anna Gerard (left) and Janie Calle arrive at Rigg's Brewery for the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser benefitting the Courage Connection.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Courage Connection board member, Jenny Hall (left) with Isak Griffiths, the organization's executive director at the Cabaret for Courage event.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Viki and Jack Hawley at the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser. A full house enjoyed the music of Katie Flynn and her band at the event.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Giovanna Dibenedetto(cq) speaks to the audience at the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser for the Courage Connection.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Courage Connection development director Megan Wolf and Brian Schmit with their children Eliza Schmit and Finnegan Wolf Schmit at the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cabaret for Courage event in Urbana on June 26, 2017
Katie Flynn performs with her band at the Cabaret for Courage fundraiser for the Courage Connection.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.