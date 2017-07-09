St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey and Champaign Central's Jake Beesley are The News-Gazette's senior athletes of the year.
Coursey was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports while she established the state's career record for RBI in softball. She'll play softball in college at Illinois State.
Beesley was a three-sport standout in football, boys' basketball and baseball, earning First-Team All-Area nods in football and baseball. He helped the boys' basketball team win a Class 3A regional title and was a key contributor on the Maroons' baseball team that placed fourth in state in Class 3A. He'll play football in college at North Central.
NG athletes of the year: Andrea Coursey and Jake Beesley
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at her home Wednesday July 5, 2017 is our Senior Female Athlete of the Year. She was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
