NG athletes of the year: Andrea Coursey and Jake Beesley

St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey and Champaign Central's Jake Beesley are The News-Gazette's senior athletes of the year.

Coursey was a First Team All-Area selection in volleyball as a setter and in softball as a third baseman, helping SJ-O place second in state in both sports while she established the state's career record for RBI in softball. She'll play softball in college at Illinois State.

Beesley was a three-sport standout in football, boys' basketball and baseball, earning First-Team All-Area nods in football and baseball. He helped the boys' basketball team win a Class 3A regional title and was a key contributor on the Maroons' baseball team that placed fourth in state in Class 3A. He'll play football in college at North Central.