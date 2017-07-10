Golfers gather to take part in the Kendall Gill Golf Outing at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood and Lou Henson during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood speaks with Lou Henson during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood speaks with Josh WItman during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood, center, speaks with Lou Henson and Josh Whitman during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman speaks with golfers during Gill's annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman speaks during Kendall Gill's annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman speaks during Gill's annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood speaks during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Illinois men's basketball player Kendall Gill arrives with his wife Wendy, and a new pair of golf shoes, for his annual golf outing at University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Illinois men's basketball player Kendall Gill shakes hands with Josh Whitman during Gill's annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Illinois men's basketball player Kendall Gill speaks to golfers during his annual golf outing in Savoy on on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Golfers what to start during the Kendall Gill annual golf outing in Savoy on Monday July 10, 2017, benefitting Cunningham Children's Home.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.