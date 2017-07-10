News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
-
Photos of the Week: July 3-9, 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fireworks at the Champaign Country Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: July 3-9, 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Champaign County Freedom Celebration's Youth Run and 5K Run and Walk, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at State Farm Center.
-
Photos of the Week: July 3-9, 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
With black bands with a blue line around their shields, officers walk past a line of flags in front of the school during visitation for Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin, 37, of Bellflower, at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: July 3-9, 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Defense attorney's Tom and Evan Bruno hold a press conference outside the Federal Courthouse in Urbana following the hearing for alleged kidnapper Brendt Christensen on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: July 3-9, 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central senior Jake Beesley at the school in Champaign on Friday June 30, 2017 is our Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
