Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Creek Stomping Ecology Camp
| Subscribe

Creek Stomping Ecology Camp

Tue, 07/11/2017 - 3:38pm | Rick Danzl

A group of fifth- to eigth-graders took part in the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest Glen Preserve where they were encouraged to get wet while they examined water-loving lifeforms and learned about aquatic habitats.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.