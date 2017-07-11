A group of fifth- to eigth-graders took part in the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest Glen Preserve where they were encouraged to get wet while they examined water-loving lifeforms and learned about aquatic habitats.
Logan Jeurissen, 9, Tolono, searches a creek for something he could capture during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Vermilion County Conservation District naturalist Nick Jeurissen talks about a crayfish he captured during camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Ben Darling, 9, Oakwood, squishes some clay he found during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Kids explore a creek during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Samantha Darling, 12, Oakwood, left, and Taylor Jett, 11, Danville, search part of a creek hoping to net a crayfish during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Kids explore a creek during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Evan Hageman, 11, Catlin, empties water from one of his boots that filled with water during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Evan Hageman, 11, hands his brother Payton, 9, both from Catin, chunks of clay he collected during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Lukas Cothran, 10, Rossville, looks through a microscope at the eye of a crayfish during the Vermilion County Conservation District Creek Stomping Ecology Camp summer camp at Forest glen Preserve east of Westville on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
