Farewell Ride Through Campus

Molly Baldes and her horse Lucky, Erica Secor and her horse Mocha and Robyn Ellerbrock and her horse Aspen take a ride from the South Farms to the Quad at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The three, who have ridden together often, were taking a last ride around campus together because Secor is moving to Wisconsin.