Farewell Ride Through Campus

Molly Baldes and her horse Lucky, Erica Secor and her horse Mocha and Robyn Ellerbrock and her horse Aspen take a ride from the South Farms to the Quad at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The three, who have ridden together often, were taking a last ride around campus together because Secor is moving to Wisconsin. Follow us on Instagram here.
L-R-Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen, Erica Secor on Mocha and Molly Baldes on Lucky cause a pedestrian to take a detour as they walk past Follinger to the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Molly Baldes riding Lucky, Erica Secor on Mocha and Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen canter on the Quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Molly Baldes riding Lucky,Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen and Erica Secor on Mocha take a break after they cantered on the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Robin Ellerbrock tries to get Aspen to stand still as Mocha waits patiently after they cantered on the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
With a bike lane but no horse lane, L-R-, Erica Secor on Mocha, Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen and Molly Baldes on Lucky use the sidewalk as they head up Fourth Street to the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen, Erica Secor on Mocha and Molly Baldes on Lucky walk past the State Farm Center as they head up Fourth Street on their way to the Quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Erica Secor on Mocha, Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen and Molly Baldes on Lucky use the crosswalk as they stop cars on Sixth Street on their way to the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Lucky and Mocha after they cantered on the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Molly Baldes riding Lucky, Erica Secor on Mocha and Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen head back to the barn after their ride on the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
