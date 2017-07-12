Athletes run through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy's training at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Marques Sullivan, a former UI football player, led the athletes with assistant coaches.
Midwest Prep Academy in Rantoul
Marques Sullivan, right, a former UI football player and head coach of the Midwest Prep Academy, pushes down James Lipscomb's hair to get an accurate measurement of his height before going through drills at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Lipscomb, 19, is from Chicago.
Athletes warm up before running through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Athletes run through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy football training at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Marques Sullivan, a former UI football player, led the athletes with assistant coaches.
Tarrance Beard, 19, of Champaign, jumps as far as he can as coach, Clark Roberts, looks on from lower right, with Beard's fellow athletes. The athletes ran through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Athletes enjoy briefly hanging out before running through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Marques Sullivan, a former UI football player, led the athletes.
Coach, Kameron Fry, demonstrates the next drill as Midwest Prep Academy athletes look on at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Marques Sullivan, a former UI football player, head football coach of the Midwest Prep Academy, talks with fellow coaches at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
