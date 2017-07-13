Opening Day at the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club's 2017 Historic Farm Days in Penfield drew a crowd on Thursday — including an Abe Lincoln impersonator. Follow us on Instagram here.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lincoln impersonator Randy Duncan, Carlinville, stands at attention as the National Anthem plays prior to the tractor parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Vern Gaus, Buckingham, steps off a 1915 Model E Rumely Oil Pull tractor during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Two shoppers drive away after purchasing a pedal tractor from one of the vendors during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jake Jansen, left, Siegel, turns the flywheel to help start a 1926 Rumely tractor with his dad Kent during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ty Clapper, left, and Delmar Graham, both from Urbana, take in the sights during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Marvin Becker, Gilman, drives his 1942 Allis-Chalmers tractor in the tractor parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ron Repking, Effingham, drives a 1961 Allis-Chalmers D-10 tractor in the tractor parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tractor fans watch the parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People watch the tractor parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
