The Power Wheels Demolition Derby at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Fisher Fair Power Wheels Demo Derby 2017
Drivers listen to the rules before the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Presley Jamison, 4, Fisher, listens to some last minute words of encouragement from her dad Matt Jamison before the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Matt said signing up for the competition "seemed like a good idea at the time".
Participants try to pop each others balloons with their vehicle as parents watch and advise during the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Landon Reynolds,4, Fisher, gets help with his helmet from dad Randy before the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Youngsters get last minute advice from parents as they wait to enter the arena during the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Cars line up at the entry to the arena before the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Nicholas Harris, 5, Urbana, right, reacts as he is hit by Angelo Spanglo, 4, Champaign, during the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Nicholas Harris, 5, Urbana, poses for a photo with his 3rd place trophy following the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Using the same arena as the lawn mower demolition event, contestants line up for the 4 and 5 year old's Power Wheels Demolition Derby competition at the Fisher Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
