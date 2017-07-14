Balloon Glow 2017

The Glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Dave Reineke, Mahomet, pilot of Peg Leg Pete, heats the air inside the balloon to help it rise prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Dave Reineke, Mahomet, pilot of Peg Leg Pete balloon, before the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Peg Leg Pete balloon dwarfs the crew s it inflates prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Spectators hurry to get out of the way as part of Peg Leg Pete inflates under the the divider prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The crew of Peg Leg Pete struggles to hold down the basket as the balloon is inflated prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Balloons start to inflate prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
People line the field to watch the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
