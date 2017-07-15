Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Moultrie Douglas County Fair
Sat, 07/15/2017 - 2:43pm | Holly Hart

The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur. 

