The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
12 year old Owen Torrance of Good Hope, IL gets some down time time after competing in the National Regional Dorset Show at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Colby Metzger, 7 years-old of Charleston show his Heffer in the Beef Cattle Show, this was Colby's first time showing at the fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Ryder Beckmier, 9 years-old of Atwood competes in the National Regional Junior Dorset Show, Saturday morning in Arthur. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Grace Clark of Clinton shows her Heffer in the Beef Cattle Show at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Bria Herschberger 1takes 1st place in the Girls Under One division of the Baby Pageant, she is crowded by her dad Daren. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
2 year-old Owen Taylor gives a big wave to the audience as he takes the stage in the Baby Pageant at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Carson Knittel, 13 years-old of Greenfield, IL shows in the National Regional Junior Dorset Show.The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Oliver Daly competes in the Boy's 3 and Under category at the Baby Pageant at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair on Saturday morning. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Daniel Reedy, 17 of Lovington show his Heffer in the Beef Cattle Show at the moultrie County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Luthor (cq) Peck, 1 of Arthur prepares to take to the stage in the Baby Pageant with some help from his dad, Andrew. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Thomas Vandeventer, 9 years old of Camargo holds tight to his Dorset and holds the judges eye. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Roman Galaviz, 9 months of Arcola takes the stage in the Baby Pageant at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Charlotte Franklin, 2 years old of Tuscola shares her jumping ability with the judges at the Baby Pageant Saturday morning at the Moultire Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
