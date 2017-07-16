The Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration event at Art Mart in Champaign on June 27, 2017
On The Town: Public Art League 2017 Unveiling
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration event in Champaign on June 27, 2017
Amani Ayed (left) and Liz Jones gather appetizers during the at the Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration held at Art Mart.
Greg and Ann Petry at the at the Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration held at Art Mart.
Peggy Shaw (center) visited with Charles and Sarah Wissman at the Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration held at Art Mart.
The Public Art League Directors pose for a photo at the organization's 2017 Unveiling Celebration. From the left are president David Wilcoxen, Robin Allen, James Barham, Masha Trenhaile, treasurer Eric Robeson, and Whitney Hartman.
Andrew Weiss checks out the display of sculpture installation selections at during the Public Art League unveiling for the organizations 2017 program.
Public Art League board president David Wilcoxen talks about the organization's program during the 2017 Unveiling celebration at Art Mart.
Public Art League board president David Wilcoxen talks about the organization's program during the 2017 Unveiling celebration at Art Mart.
Sarah and Chuck Lee at the Public Art League 2017 Unveiling Celebration held at Art Mart.
