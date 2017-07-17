News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: July 10-16, 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Lighting usage, in this case with strobes, can have a strong effect on photos and the stories they tell. Sometimes the effect is not the desired one, but the end result can still be interesting. In this photo, Marques Sullivan, a former UI football player and head football coach of the Midwest Prep Academy, was talking with assistant coaches. He's the man in charge, but an unintended shadow from another coach, at right, quickly changes the feel of this photo.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Adam Dill holds his 4-year-old daughter Penelope after his swearing-in ceremony as newest associate judge at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday July 10, 2017.
Tolono firefighter Kyle Hayden drenches his face with water after taking off his gear at the house fire in Philo on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The south end of Memorial Stadium is seen here on a rainy morning in Champaign on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tarrance Beard, 19, of Champaign, jumps as far as he can as coach, Clark Roberts, looks on from lower right, with Beard's fellow athletes. The athletes ran through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Athletes warm up before running through drills as part of the Midwest Prep Academy at the Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lucy Edwards became shy after winning Little Miss Fisher Fair and hid behind her flowers at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Complete with face cutouts, fans cheer for Miss Fisher Fair contestant Taylor Crowley at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Robin Ellerbrock tries to get Aspen to stand still as Mocha waits patiently after they cantered on the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen, Erica Secor on Mocha and Molly Baldes on Lucky cause a pedestrian to take a detour as they walk past Follinger to the quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
L-R-Robyn Ellerbrock on Aspen, Erica Secor on Mocha and Molly Baldes on Lucky walk past the State Farm Center as they head up Fourth Street on their way to the Quad at the University of Illinois in Urbana on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jake Jansen, left, Siegel, turns the flywheel to help start a 1926 Rumely tractor with his dad Kent during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lincoln impersonator Randy Ducan, Carlinville, stands at attention as the National Anthem plays prior to the tractor parade during I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club Historic Farm Days in Penfield on Thursday July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Harold Turner, right, talks with neighbor, Anne Black after a strong storm caused roof damage to Turner's home, seen in background, on North Bourne Street in Tolono on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Black, whose home was not damaged, said she was listening to her NOAA radio before the storm hit. Neighbors on the street were surveying damage as their homes remained without power.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Melanie Sebastien, 9, foreground, of Urbana, shows her slate to brother, Edwin, 5, as she helps him subtract important dates in history with their father, Nicholas Sebastien, looking on during a lesson on school life in 1890. Kathy Schoeffmann (cq), acting as a school marm for that year, taught history, from Columbus's New World discovery to Abraham Lincoln, inside the one-room schoolhouse outside Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The summer program continues the next two Wednesdays from 2-3:30p.m. with lessons on geography, spelling, and recess fun.
Spectators hurry to get out of the way as part of Peg Leg Pete inflates under the the divider prior to the glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Glow at the Balloons Over Vermilion event at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
12 year old Owen Torrance of Good Hope, IL gets some down time time after competing in the National Regional Dorset Show at the Moultrie Douglas County Fair. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryder Beckmier, 9 years-old of Atwood competes in the National Regional Junior Dorset Show, Saturday morning in Arthur. The Moultrie Douglas County Fair, featuring Beef Cattle Show, National Regional Junior Dorset Show, and the Baby Pageant, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Arthur.
