From the archives: WDWS

A collection of old photos from the WDWS and WHMS archives
2001 staff photo
Stevie Jay
50th anniversary open house
Jim Manley fights a bear
Charity volleyball game
1990 sports ad
2008 election ad
Flyer - circa 1979
Programming schedule - circa 1979
In the football radio booth - 2007
2003 football ad
Robin Neal
The guest book from the WDWS 50th anniversary open house in 1980. UI coach Lou Henson was the first to stop by.
Rick Atterberry and Santa Claus
Overhead photo of the radio center - 1959
Roger and Chaz Ebert sign the guest book in 2001.
View from atop the tower looking northeast - March 2016
A 1990 article on the DWS morning show
Larry Stewart
Nancy Reagan signs the guest book - 10/21/80
Dave Shaul
Jim Lewis
Ad for Cardinals broadcasts
Lou Henson and Jim Turpin
Front lobby of the radio center
A thank you from little leaguers
A lighthearted take on the 1994 governor's race
Christmas photo
WHMS promotional poster
Get to know Jim Manley
1980 addition to the radio center
Michael Jordan autographed photo from when WDWS carried Bulls games
Office Olympics
Old sign outside the radio center
A News-Gazette spread on WDWS' 50th anniversary
Nancy Reagan at the radio center - 10/21/80
Marajen Stevick Chinigo and Gerald Ford
A special News-Gazette section on the dedication of the radio center
Radio center - date unknown
Jay Leno and a fan at the radio center
Chuck Norman
1978 ad on WDWS football broadcasts
WDWS bus trip to Busch Stadium
Overhead photo of the radio center from a 2002 News-Gazette section. Date of photo unknown.
Governor Jim Edgar's helicopter lands somewhere near the radio center
Football tailgates
Lido room at the radio center
Programming schedule - date unknown
A 1996 news series on the 10 most powerful people in Champaign County.
The full list - 10: Lyle Shields 9: George Shapland 8: James Stukel 7: Michael Aiken 6: Stan Weaver 5: Marajen Stevick Chinigo 4: Tim Johnson 3: Ed Scharlau 2: John Hirschfield 1: Clint Atkins
Dick Williams, Dick Schmitz, and Jim Turpin - 1956
Overhead photo of the radio center and the par three golf course that surrounded it. Date unknown.
A framed proclamation on Marajen Stevick Chinigo's win in a bridge tournament while on an Italian cruise ship in May 1971.
A newspaper article on a basketball game featuring media members. Pictured are Loren Tate and Larry Stewart.
General manager's office
Lou Henson wearing a mask for a WDWS "Phantom of the Opera" promotion.
A WDWS promotion (circa 1999-2000) where we gave away 1.4 million pennies (or $14,000).
