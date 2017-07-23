Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Austin Stewart competes in the Saddle Bronc event, he is also the Wooten Rodeo Company's clown. Also pictured is Matt McGee the rodeo's MC. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ethan Hill competes in the Tie Down Roping. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ty Casey does some Tie Down Roping, part of the Wooten Rodeo. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Cory Webb prepares to rope a steer. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tanner Wooten, 10 years old (left) and Caden Mosier, 6 years old wait for the start of the IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joe Dunlavey competes in the Bareback Riding portion of the Wooten Rodeo. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Adam Calvert tries to take down a steer. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Michael Sumner holds on tight as he competes in the Bareback competition. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nathan Summers brings down a calf. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nathan Summers competes in the Tie Down competition at the Champaign County Fair. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Michael Sumner takes a Bareback ride. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brandon Ribbe tries his luck in the Sadle Bronc competition. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
MC Matt McGee introduces the cowboys and cowgirls performing at the Champaign County Fair. Champaign County Fair IPRA Rodeo presented by Wooten Rodeo Company, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.