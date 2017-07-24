Jefferson M.S. softball tryouts

Jefferson Middle School girls try out for softball near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017. The middle school softball tryouts are a first for Champaign Unit 4 Schools district. Terren Wilson, head softball coach at Jefferson, said 30 girls were needed between JV and Varsity. With about 25 girls trying out, she said it looked like all would have a spot on the teams.