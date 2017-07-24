Jefferson M.S. softball tryouts

Jefferson Middle School girls try out for softball near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017. The middle school softball tryouts are a first for Champaign Unit 4 Schools district. Terren Wilson, head softball coach at Jefferson, said 30 girls were needed between JV and Varsity. With about 25 girls trying out, she said it looked like all would have a spot on the teams.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Terren Wilson, right, head softball coach of Jefferson Middle School, gives Journey Melendez, 12, some pointers during softball tryouts for Jefferson Middle School girls near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017. The middle-school softball tryouts are a first for Champaign Unit 4 Schools district. Wilson said 30 girls were needed for JV and Varsity teams. With about 25 girls trying out, she said it looked like all would have a spot on the teams.
Makayla Brown, 13, catches a ball thrown to her by volunteer, Heather Miller, not pictured, during
Jefferson Middle School softball tryouts near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Annabelle Price, 11, enjoys a short, water break during Jefferson Middle School softball tryouts at Dexter Field near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Hope Omoniyi, right, and Autumn Hardy, both, 13, get through another drill as they visit each other at the back of a line during Jefferson Middle School softball tryouts near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Assistant coach, Joe Smith, gets ready to pitch to Jefferson Middle School girls during softball tryouts near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Millie Penn, 11, is all smiles after making a catch during Jefferson Middle School softball tryouts near Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, July 24, 2017.
