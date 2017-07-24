News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: July 17-July 23, 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Adam Marantz, right, tries to match the height of former UI basketball player, Nick Smith, whose cutout, along with that of Mike Thorne, Jr., adds flair to office space shared by Marantz and Eddie Diazmunoz , far left, in UI athletic creative services at Bielfeldt Building in Champaign on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Braydon Rich, of Alexander, IL, returns from racing the 360 heat as first-time racer, Chuck Mitchell, Jr., of Arenzville, IL, welcomes him back during go kart races at the Farmer City Raceway during the 87th annual Farmer City/DeWitt County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Mitchell, Jr. took first place in his cadet heat while Rich took third in his 360 heat.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign Central lineman Joe Motley completes a clean and jerk lift during the Maroons' football team's lift-a-thon event last week outside McKinley Field.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Nana, a 3-year-old chihuahua from Thailand, recovering from a heart procedure at UI VetMed, with her veterinary cardiologist Dr. Jordan Vitt, center, at the facility in Urbana on Monday July 17, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Aliya Holloman, left, Kenzie Davison, and Gracyn Allen, right, at Heritage High School in Broadlands on Monday July 17, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Eric Vander Kuur, right, tries to catch some drips off his rapidity-melting triple scoop chocolate waffle cone he was sharing with his 3-year-old daughter Paisley, center, and Ali Taylor, 4, a family friend, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Champaign on Friday July 21, 2017.
all are from champaign--kuur said he had intended to watch the races, but the girls did not like the noise, so the trio opted for the kiddie midway rides and the ice cream-
he said bought a triple scoop cone, but "after 30 seconds it was only one and a half" scoops ( it was melting so fast)
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Harry and Rita Plotner, at their rural Oakwood, Wednesday July 19, 2017, the house the built together in 1959, will celebrate 64 years of marriage later this month.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
David Leake, director of Staerkel Planetarium, at the facility in Champaign on Thursday July 20, 2017, will present Saturday evening as part of Skywatch at Middle Fork Preserve in Penfield.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Courtney McGath (cq) (right) runs up and over the competition. 2017Champaign County Fair Demolition Derby, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois football's Jaylen Dunlap is ready for the upcoming season at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
