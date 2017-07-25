Challenger League All Star Game 2017

The Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Sean Svewndsen, right, shares his joy of getting a hit with the fans as he heads to first base with his mother Shelby Shipley during the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Conley Ladage grins as he bats during the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Josie Lee gestures to the crowd after scoring in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Tovah King stands at home plate as both teams and everyone in the stands sings happy birthday to her before she bats in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
U of I Chancellor Bob Jones in the stands in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Mike Namoff pitches in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Emerson Hjorth claps for a teammate as she waits to bat in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Fans in the stands in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Hagan Barker heads to first base in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
UI athlete Nate Echard watches as his buddy Joey Lindsey hits in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Tyrese Hilson heads in from third base to score in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Champaign Dream baseball team member Cale Coursey, right, holds a drink for his buddy Hazel Rempe-Malekin in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Champaign Dream baseball team member Ty Pence, left, proves that being a buddy doesn't always mean you plays baseball as he keeps Harper Lilley, 7, company playing in the dirt in the outfield in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Players and buddies get in position for the second game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
