Challenger League All Star Game 2017
Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:05pm | Robin Scholz

The Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. 

