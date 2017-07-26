John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents Special Recognition Awards and hands the 2017 Dave Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award to Tony Comtois at the annual awards luncheon in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers Awards
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tony Comtois, right, is honored for his work with C-U at Home as John Hecker, far left, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents him with the 2017 Dave Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Benton's widow, Terri Benton, seen background right, attended the luncheon.
John Hecker, far right, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents a Special Recognition Award to FE Moran Security Systems at the annual luncheon in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Tony Comtois, right, is honored for his work with C-U at Home as John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents him with the 2017 Dave Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Reynolds Towing receives a Special Recognition Award from Champaign County Crime Stoppers during the annual luncheon in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Susan Zola accepts a Special Recognition Award on behalf of Champaign Unit 4 Schools from John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, at the annual luncheon in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Tony Comtois reacts to hearing his name called as he prepares to accept the 2017 Dave Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
John Hecker, right, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents a Special Recognition Award to a Worden Martin representative in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Mary Schenk accepts a Special Recognition Award on behalf of The News-Gazette/WDWS/WHMS/WKIO as John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, looks on in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Kris Fitzpatrick, left, accepts a Special Recognition Award from John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Geoff Coon accepts a Special Recognition Award from John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Dawn Coyne accepts a Special Recognition Award from John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Janet Maupin accepts a Special Recognition Award from John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
