Champaign County Crime Stoppers Awards
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 4:18pm | Heather Coit

John Hecker, president of Champaign County Crime Stoppers, presents Special Recognition Awards and hands the 2017 Dave Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award to Tony Comtois at the annual awards luncheon in Savoy on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. 

