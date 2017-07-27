Champaign County Fair: 4-H Day

From swine to poultry to beef cattle, members of 4-H show their animals at 4-H Day during the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Asher Litman, 10, of Fisher, carries an empty bucket, for food and water, back to his heifer before a showing during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Litman said he won showmanship for a different heifer last year.
Luke Mumm, 9, of White Heath, tries to get his Champion Hampshire Ram under control as a Reserve Champion Award ribbon slides down its back during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Morgan Lybarger, 16, of Sadorus, lets a visitor to 4-H Day pet her Easter Egger rooster, Bandit, during the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Lybarger said she's been showing chickens since she was eight years old.
Olivia Shake, 11, of Sadorus, corrals a Duroc Breeding Gilt as Eve Bartlett, 9, background right, of White Heath, goes on to win the blue ribbon for that show class during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Shake was helping Noah Schroeder, not pictured, of Sadorus, who took second and third places with his hogs.
Lindsey Decker, 17, left, of Champaign, spruces up her Angus cattle with help from her cousin, Emily Decker, 10, also of Champaign, before a showing during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Australian cattle dog brothers, Blue, left, and Billy, enjoy themselves with their owners, Myrna Craig and her daughter, Hilary Whitt, not pictured, both of St. Joseph, during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The women were there to watch Craig's grandson and Whitt's nephew, Brady Craig, show sheep.
Lindsey Aden, right, of Royal, and Emilee Sorensen, of Ogden, catch up with each other before they show their Hereford cattle during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Delaney Smith, 14, of Mahomet, proudly holds her Modern Game Bantam, which won Best in Show, during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
