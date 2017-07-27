Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, July 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Danville bicyclist ID'd alleged shooter before he died

Champaign County Fair: 4-H Day
| Subscribe

Champaign County Fair: 4-H Day

Thu, 07/27/2017 - 4:08pm | Heather Coit

From swine to poultry to beef cattle, members of 4-H show their animals at 4-H Day during the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.