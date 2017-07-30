The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tim Hoss Jr. lines up his shot from the #3 tee. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryan murphy watches his putt on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott watches his shot from the #3 tee. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
tim Hoss Jr. watches his putt just miss the cup on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryan Murphy hits from the #3 tee. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Justin McCoy under the watchful eye of his dad Brian watches his shot from the fairway on 1. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryan Murphy hits on to the green on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott watches his ball come out of the sand on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryan Murphy hits back on to the fairway on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tim Hoss Jr. hits the green on 3. The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Richard Harrington hits on to the green on 1.The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
-
Twin City Golf: Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Championship round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Urbana Country Club Golf Course.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.