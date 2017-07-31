News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: July 24-30
Josie Lee gestures to the crowd after scoring in the first game of the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Lightening in a cloud moving southeast over Champaign following Sunday night's storm. Shot from N. Prospect road in rural Champaign on Sunday, July 23, 2017.
Conley Ladage grins as he bats during the Tom Jones Challenger League fifth annual All-Stars Game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Asher Litman, 10, of Fisher, carries an empty bucket, for food and water, back to his heifer before a showing during 4-H Day at the Champaign County Fair in Urbana on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Litman said he won showmanship for a different heifer last year.
Danville Post 210's Austin Littleton tosses the ball to first base in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Edwardsville at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Friday, July 287, 2017.
Danville Post 210's Chase Vinson hits the ground hard after catching a fly ball in right field in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Edwardsville at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Friday, July 287, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott watches his ball come out of the sand on the 13th hole. First Round of the Twin City Golf Tournament, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Lincolnshire Fields Golf Course in Champaign.
