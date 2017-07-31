The Illinois football team's first day of camp at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
The Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
DB FRANK SUMPTER(23) AND BENNETT WILLIAMS(4) during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
DEFENSIVE PAYERS LOOK AT A PLAY during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
DL-SEAN ADESANYA(47), JAMAL MILAN (55) AND BOBBY ROUNDTREE (97)during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
DL-SEAN ADESANYA(47), KENDRICK GREEN (53) AND BOBBY ROUNDTREE (97) during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
TE'S LOUIS DORSEY(19) AND CALEB REAMS(13) during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
LS- #56 ETHAN TABEL, RIGHT, AND SEAN MILLS during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#85-TE ANDREW TRAINER during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
JEFF GEORGE, JR.(3), Nathan Scheelhaase, Offensive Analyst, CAM THOMAS(10) ALL WATCH CONNOR KELLY(16) during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach MIKE PHAIR, LEFT, during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#26-RB MIKE EPSTEIN during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#22 RB KENDRICK FOSTER during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#22 RB KENDRICK FOSTER UNDER RB COACH THAD WARD during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#3-QB JEFF GEORGE, JR. during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#2 LB JULIAN JONES during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#16 QB CONNOR KELLY during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#80 WR KEITH JONES during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
TE COACH Bob Ligashesky during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
OC GARLIC MCGEE during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
# 12 QB CHARLIE REINKEMEYER during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#10 QB CAM THOMAS during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#7 QB CHAYCE CROUCH during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
#18 MIKEY DUDEK during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
LOVIE SMITH during the Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
