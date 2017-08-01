The Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL's James Crawford, left, and Kevin Hinders during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
L-R-Jimmy Marchese(41) Marc Mondesir(54) and Christian Bobak(29) during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Players stretch during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Knee braces on the offensive line during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
WR Yomade Adefeso during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL's Sean Adesanya during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL's Sean Adesanya during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
RB Ra'Von Bonner during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
OL's Larry Boyd during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
OL coach Luke Butkus during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL Owen Carney, Jr. during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL James Crawford during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL James Crawford during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
WR Carmoni Green during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL's Kevin Hinders during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
DL's Kenyon Jackson during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Defensive back Cameron Watkins (32) during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Defensive back Cameron Watkins (32) during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Bob Ligashesky during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Head coach Lovie Smith during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
Head coach Lovie Smith talks with DB Frank Sumpter during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
OL's Alex Palczewski during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
OL's Alex Palczewski during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 2
LB Del'Shawn Phillips during the Illinois football team's second day of practice at the Campus Rec fields and the Irwin indoor practice facility in Urbana on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.