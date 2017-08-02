The Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 3
Offensive linemen during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
TE Alex Pihlstrom during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
WR James Bartholomew during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
DB Bennett Williams during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
TE Louis Dorsey during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
TE Nathan Echard during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
LB Jake Hansen(35) during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
LB Jake Hansen(35) and TE Nathan Echard(39) during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Punter Blake Hayes during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
OL Doug Kramer during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
WR Kendall Smith during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Love Smith watches practice as offensive linemen take a break behind him during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
WR Sam Mays during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
WR Malik Turner during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
DB Tony Adams during the Illinois football team's third day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
