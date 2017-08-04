Rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Dancers during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Nick Hittle dances during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph and Tafadzwa Diener as the narrator during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph and Tafadzwa Diener as the narrator during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Gil Yohnka, left, as Joseph's father and Chris Kreps as one of his sons during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Gil Yohnka as Joseph's father, seated, during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph sings to Isabella Climek during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
Trey Ball as Joseph during rehearsal for CUTC's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 31, 2017..
