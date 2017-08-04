The Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 5
L-R-Ahmari Hayes(27), Tre' Watson(33) and Chris James(12) celebrate Hayes' interception during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
LB Christion Abercrombie during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Tony Adams during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Reggie Corbin tries to avoid getting touched by the ball during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
QB Chayse Crouch during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Fans line the hill of the southernmost field during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
DL Isaiah Gay during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
QB Jeff George Jr. during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carmoni Green during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
LB Dele Harding during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
P Blake Hayes during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Lovie Smith during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Lovie Smith during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Lovie Smith during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Sam Mays makes a catch while being defended by Frank Sumpter during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
OL Gabe Megginson(72) and DL Sean Adesanya(47) during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
DL Bobby Roundtree during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
WR Ricky Smalling during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Lovie Smith and Josh Whitman during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Malik Turner during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Malik Turner during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
DL Kenyon Jackson takes a drink during a break during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
OL Adam Solomon during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
TE Alex Pihlstrom during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
TE Louis Dorsey during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
WR Dominic Thieman during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
OL Adam Solomon during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
