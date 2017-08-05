Photos from the Georgetown Fair that opened Saturday in Vermilion County.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Whitney Swaim, 7, Rockville, Ind., steers her pig while showing in the open class of the Junior and Open Mixed Breed Barrow Show during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017. Swaim's entry won first in the class.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
John Blue sets up the display for the photography exhibit during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jaxen Moulton, 8, Danville, hangs on as his goat steps away while preparing and practicing for the Boer Meat Goat Show during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Sydney Spesard, 11, left, Ashlyn Spesard, 11, Kaylynn Payne, 10, and Madi Spesard, right, hang out on a gate in the pig barn during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Youth show their pigs while showing in the open class of the Junior and Open Mixed Breed Barrow Show during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Kylie Julick, 13, left, Isabella Ross, 14, and Ashlynn Laney, 13, right, all from Cayuga, Ind., prepare to share some fair food during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Kylee Blair, 13, left, and her brother Dylan, 10, Chrisman, wash their goats during the Georgetown Fair in Georgetown on Saturday August 5, 2017.
