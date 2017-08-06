On The Town: MAYC Fundraiser 2017

The Mahomet Area Youth Club Fundraiser event in Seymour on July 29, 2017
Ashley Yost and her daughter Alli Yost arrive to the Mahomet Area Youth Club fundraiser.
Some of the Mahomet Area Youth Club Fundraiser event committee included (from the left) Julie Steele, Linda Farrand, Bev Herman, Judy Yost, Martha Clipp, and Manon Lalonde(cq).
Event committee member and event chauffer, Charmian Bulley, parks the golf cart during the Mahomet Area Youth Club's fundraiser held at the Pinetree pool in Seymour.
Mahomet Area Youth Club Foundation president Lee Jessup (left), Club executive director Chad Hoffman, and Gary Matthews who is the foundation treasurer pose for a photo at the organization's fundraiser.
Event committee member Beth Chasco shows off fruit offered to guest at the Mahomet Area Youth Club Fundraiser held at the Pinetree pool in Seymour.
Millie Rosenberg and Robert Bulley visted during the Mahomet Area Youth Club fundraiser.
Event volunteers Julia Yost, Dave Doyle (center), and Doug Steele greeted guests at the Mahomet Area Youth Club's fundraiser at the Pinetree pool.
Linda Ferrand (left) and Cindy Rosenberg at the Mahomet Area Youth Club fundraiser.
The Rhythm Dukes performed during the Mahomet Area Youth Club fundraiser.
Cathy Barnard turns her name in for the 50/50 raffle at the Mahomet Area Youth Club fundraiser at the Pinetree pool.
