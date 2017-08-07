News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: July 31-August 6, 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Timothy Johnson, center, finds his mark as he joins fellow members of Illinois Valley Central High School marching band, of Chillicothe, IL, Keaton Barker, right, and Jonah Brabant, during the early stages of marching drill during band camp at 4-H Memorial Camp in Monticello on Monday, July 31, 2017. The camp, which began this past Friday and is led by band director, Matt Chapman, runs until this Wednesday. Five band dads and eight band moms were also on hand to act as chaperones.
Jordan Watson,13, right, leads a group in a line dance during National Night Out at Beardsley Park in Champaign on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
A young foal grazes on the other side of the pasture fence at the UI horse barn in Urbana on Wednesday, August 2 , 2017.
Harper Causey,5, Philo, clings to her mother as her cousin Reagan Little, 11, Philo, stops to say hi as Harper was getting registered for kindergarten at Unity East at the Unity Junior High in Tolono on Wednesday, August 2 , 2017.
Brady Eckstein, 5, listens carefully to school bus directions while registering for kindergarten at Unity East at the Unity Junior High in Tolono on Wednesday, August 2 , 2017.
Karen Miller teasingly tells her son Nolan to say he wants a swimming pool at a new Central High School while registering him for 7th grade at Edison Middle School in Champaign On Thursday, August 3, 2017.
L-R-Ahmari Hayes(27), Tre' Watson(33) and Chris James(12) celebrate Hayes' interception during the Illinois football team's fifth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Friday, August 4, 2017.
