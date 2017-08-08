A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Surrounded by "doughnut holes," Arnie, foreground left, played by Ray Scifres, sings 'A Bumpy Ride' with his Mr. Bing, played by Ricky Wilberg, before he realizes Mr. Bing plans to eat him during rehearsal of Arnie the Doughnut musical at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The three-week Summer Musical Theatre camp is directed by Jodi Prosser-Muller with music directed by Lucinda Lawrence. Campers will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served. Doughnut holes from left are: Murphy Wilberg, Ivy Pullen-Heuman, Kalah (cq) Weber, Emma Chamley, Melanie Murphy and Alice Bell.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Max Walters, dressed as a Long John pastry, gets ready to rehearse a scene. Jodi Prosser-Muller was directing her three-week St. Peter's United Church of Christ Summer Musical Theatre as campers rehearsed scenes from Arnie the Doughnut musical at the church in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Campers will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Acting as doughnut holes, Melanie Murphy, right, and Kalah Weber get ready for a scene with Ray Scifres, background right, who plays the main character Arnie in Arnie the Doughnut musical. Jodi Prosser-Muller was directing her three-week St. Peter's United Church of Christ Summer Musical Theatre as campers rehearsed scenes at the church in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Campers will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Casey Pyrz, as the Baker, prepares to do business with Mr. Bing, played by Ricky Wilberg, not pictured, as Emma Chamley, background left, looks on during a scene. Jodi Prosser-Muller was directing her three-week St. Peter's United Church of Christ Summer Musical Theatre as campers rehearsed scenes from Arnie the Doughnut musical at the church in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Campers will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Workers from Helmkamp Construction, East Alton, work on the AT&T near Randolph Street in Champaign on Tuesday August 8, 2017.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jodi Prosser-Muller fills in as a character, calling out lines for a scene while directing her three-week St. Peter's United Church of Christ Summer Musical Theatre as campers rehearse scenes from Arnie the Doughnut musical at the church in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Campers, including Isaiah Menard, right, will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served.
Central Illinois Daily Life: August 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Glen C. Davies, of Urbana, grabs a different brush as he continues painting, what he calls trompe l'oeil architectural decoration, for Allen Strong along the Bennett Building in downtown Urbana on Monday, August 7, 2017. Davies was painting six sections, several seen above him, along Race Street and two sections of the building facing Main Street.
