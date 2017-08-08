UI Football Camp 2017: Day 8

The Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
QB Chayce Crouch prepares to fake a handoff to RB Mike Epstein during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
DL Jamal Milan takes a break during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
OL Alex Palczewski listens to coach Luke Butkus during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
QB's L-R-Chayce Crouch, Charlie Reinkemeyer and Cam Miller throw in unison during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
RB Christian Bobak during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
DL James Crawford during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
DL James Crawford during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Defensive players and coaches race out to the field to congratulate a teammate on an interception during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
TE Louis Dorsey during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
WR Mike Dudek during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
RB Mike Epstein takes a break during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
LB Dele Harding, left, hangs on to the ball after recovering a fumble by RB Christian Bobak, right, during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
DB Chris James dances to the music on the loudspeaker during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Head coach Lovie Smith during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
QB Cam Miller during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
The offensive line listens to QB Jeff George, Jr., call the play during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
