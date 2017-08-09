Gov. Bruce Rauner signs SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois, at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner holds up his final pen after signing SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois, at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Rauner was joined by, from background left, Prof. Jeffrey S. Moore, director of Beckman, UI President Timothy Killeen, Rep. David Olsen and Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, John Wilken.
Prof. Jeffrey S. Moore, director of Beckman Institute, left, points out various buildings on UI Campus to Gov. Bruce Rauner, before Rauner signs SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois, in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, tries out an MR Elastography, which measures stiffness of tissues, as Brad Sutton, assistant professor/technical director of the Biomedical Imaging Center, looks on during a tour stop at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Rauner was checking out some of the state-of-the-art equipment at Beckman before heading to the fifth floor to sign SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois.
University of Illinois president, Timothy Killeen, takes the podium as he addresses his audience before Gov. Bruce Rauner, second from left, speaks and later signs SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois, at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. From left are, Jeffrey S. Moore, director of Beckman, Rauner, Killeen, Rep. David Olsen and John Wilkin, UI Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost.
Alex Goodly, of Champaign, of Champaign, waits for Gov. Bruce Rauner's as he protests solo at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
University of Illinois president, Timothy Killeen, left, greets Gov. Bruce Rauner before Rauner's signing of SB8, at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner faces the media for questions after signing SB8, a bill which will streamline procurement and benefit places like University of Illinois, at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner hands one of the pens he used to sign SB8 to Sen. Chapin Rose, far right, as Rep. David Olsen, second from left, and John Wilkin, UI Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, look on at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner tours the Biomedical Imaging Center at at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner, background left, tours the Biomedical Imaging Center as Brad Sutton, background right, associate professor/technical director of BIC, shows the latest technology as graduate research assistants, Aaron Anderson, bottom right, and Giang-Chau Ngo, work at Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, is met by Sen. Chapin Rose as they prepare to enter Beckman Institute in Urbana on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
