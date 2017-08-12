UI Football Camp 2017: Day 11

University of Illinois Football Practice, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Campus Recreation Fields.
University of Illinois Football Practice, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Campus Recreation Fields.
Head Coach Lovie Smith keeps a watchful eye on quarterback Cam Thomas during practice Saturday morning.
Quarterback Chayce Crouch (right) looks for an open receiver as running back Ra'Von Bonner (middle) blocks Defensive back Patrick Nelson (left) during Saturday practice.
Wide receiver Kendall Smith (left) tries to avoid being tackled after making a catch during practice.
Quarterback Cam Thomas is pressured by Owen Carney, Jr. (#99) as he looks for an open receiver.
Tight End Louis Dorsey (left) runs the ball after making a catch during practice.
Wide Receiver Connor Lillig (left) runs the ball.
Quarterback Jeff George, Jr. looks to pass Saturday during practice.
Running back Christian Bobak (left) looks for room to run as Dawson DeGroot (far right) applies some pressure.
Head Coach Lovie Smith and Athletic Director, Josh Whitman are all smiles at Saturday's practice.
Head Coach Lovie Smith.
Wide Receiver Malik Turner (left) looks to break free from Chris James (right) after making a catch during Saturday morning practice.
Running back Christian Bobak (front) out runs Dawson DeGroot.
Running back Christian Bobak (#29) goes low to avoid being tackled.
Defensive back Bennett Williams (#4) runs the ball after making an interception during practice.
