The Girls on the Run Bowling Bash event in Savoy on August 4, 2017
On The Town:Girls on the Run Bowling Bash
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash event in Savoy on August 4, 2017
A backyard campout basket was among the silent auction items available at the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy.
Marla Nelson (left) and Angela Van Deven sold 50/50 raflle tickets at the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash.
Bethany Mabee gets her bowling shoes on at the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash.
The Dimond Brothers team, "Gutter Gang," were (from left front) Susi Boastick, Sheila Albers, and Matt Albers. In the back are Molly Rollings, Brianne Nierenhausen, Jack Wilson, and Cindy Buckler. Dimond Brothers sponsored the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash.
The ladies of team "We Got Balls" were photobombed by their male teammates. From the left are Constance Herriott, Joni Utnage, Bill Utnage, Melanie Rogan, Shannon Griffett, and Chris Rogan.
Joni Utnage celebrates a good spare at the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash.
Some of the organizers of the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash were (from left) Jen Davis, Rachael Brewer, Nikki Mercer, and Laura Beyer.
Dawn Quattrone of team "Girls Night Out" is all smiles after a good bowl at Old Orchards Lane during the Girls on the Run Bowling Bash.
