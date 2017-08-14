Jefferson Middle School Back-to-School 2017

Angi Franklin, now in her fifth year as Jefferson Middle School principal, goes big for her latest back-to-school celebration for all 109 of her staff at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017. Franklin, dressed up as Oprah Winfrey, brought Winfrey's "favorite things" to life by having donated gifts from community businesses handed out to each staffer. First-year teacher, Jude Krushnowski, ESL teacher, got the biggest surprise when he was the first staffer to find an image of Winfrey, with Franklin's face covering the icon's, during a school-wide hunt. Krushnowski received $500 from Franklin's husband, Wade Franklin, who works as a mortgage loan officer for First Bank & Trust in Savoy. Franklin, whose school's theme this year is Jaguar Pride, uses the annual celebration to get teachers and staff ready for the first day of school, which for Jefferson students is this Wednesday.