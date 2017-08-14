Jefferson Middle School Back-to-School 2017

Angi Franklin, now in her fifth year as Jefferson Middle School principal, goes big for her latest back-to-school celebration for all 109 of her staff at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017. Franklin, dressed up as Oprah Winfrey, brought Winfrey's "favorite things" to life by having donated gifts from community businesses handed out to each staffer. First-year teacher, Jude Krushnowski, ESL teacher, got the biggest surprise when he was the first staffer to find an image of Winfrey, with Franklin's face covering the icon's, during a school-wide hunt. Krushnowski received $500 from Franklin's husband, Wade Franklin, who works as a mortgage loan officer for First Bank & Trust in Savoy. Franklin, whose school's theme this year is Jaguar Pride, uses the annual celebration to get teachers and staff ready for the first day of school, which for Jefferson students is this Wednesday.
Though first-year teacher, Jude Krushnowski, won the surprise, $500 prize, 109 staffers, including special education teacher, Ashleigh Orton, enjoy finding out their donated gifts made by area businesses during principal Angi Franklin's back-to-school celebration at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017. Orton won a chocolate, three-layer cake. Other prizes handed out included gift cards from businesses like Hopscotch Cakes + Confections, Bacaro, BJ Grand Salon and a one-year membership to Stephens Family YMCA at a value of $700.
Hideyuki Tanaka, left, an eighth-grade writing and AVID teacher at Jefferson Middle School, enjoys a chuckle as he receives a make-up kit as school cook, Carolyn Clark, covers her grin.
Jessica LaBon, dean of students at Jefferson Middle School, encourages first-year teacher, Jude Krushnowski, to go for his surprise prize of $500 from First Bank & Trust in Savoy after Krushnowski was the first to find a picture of Oprah Winfrey during a school-wide hunt at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017.
The duo, Mank & Sass, made up of Jared Manker and Sara Siders, offer music entertainment for 109 staffers during their back-to-school celebration at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017.
