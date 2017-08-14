News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: August 7-August 13, 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville High School's (l-r) Julian Pearl, Lance Langley, Caleb Griffin, and Justin Moultrie in Danville on Wednesday August 9, 2017.
Champaign police officer Caleb Rice explains how he dusts a car for fingerprints. At the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Glen C. Davies, of Urbana, grabs a different brush as he continues painting, what he calls trompe l'oeil architectural decoration, for Allen Strong along the Bennett Building in downtown Urbana on Monday, August 7, 2017. Davies was painting six sections, several seen above him, along Race Street and two sections of the building facing Main Street.
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Thomas More's Averi Hughes, right, has some fun with teammates as they get hydrated before practice starts at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 7, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Acting as doughnut holes, Melanie Murphy, right, and Kalah Weber get ready for a scene with Ray Scifres, background right, who plays the main character Arnie in Arnie the Doughnut musical. Jodi Prosser-Muller was directing her three-week St. Peter's United Church of Christ Summer Musical Theatre as campers rehearsed scenes at the church in Champaign on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Campers will perform two shows at 3p.m. and 5:30p.m. this Friday at the church. Shows will be open to the public and doughnuts will be served.
DB Chris James dances to the music on the loudspeaker during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
The offensive line listens to QB Jeff George, Jr., call the play during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
City of Danville Public Works Department worker Jim Swim mows grass on the Kresge lot in downtown Danville on Wednesday August 9, 2017.
