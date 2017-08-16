Illinois football team's fourteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
Offensive Coordinator Garrick McGee hassles QB Jeff George, Jr. with pads during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
TE Andrew Trainer during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
DB Cameron Watkins during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
RB Reggie Corbin during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
WR Mikey Dudek during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
DL Isiah Gay during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
DB Ahmari Hayes during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
Offensive Coordinator Garrick McGee during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
Offensive Coordinator Garrick McGee hassles QB Jeff George, Jr. with pads during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
TE Henry McGrew during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
WRW Shawn McPartland during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
DL Jamal Milan during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
TE Griffin Palmer during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
RB Austin Roberts during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
-
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 14
WR Dominic Thieman during the Illinois football team's thirteenth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.