Peter Kale, alumni board president, offers a tour of Lambda Chi Alpha during move-in day at the fraternity in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Peter Kale, alumni board president, far left, finishes talking to move-ins to the new Lambda Chi Alpha in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.

Matthew Rowley, right, stands in the doorway to his bedroom as Peter Kale, alumni board president, checks out Rowley's new digs during a tour of Lambda Chi Alpha during move-in day on UI Campus in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation like Rowley.

Peter Kale, alumni board president, talks about the new fraternity house for Lambda Chi Alpha as door from the original house is seen in the background during move-in day on UI Campus in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation, with pieces from the previous one repurposed and found throughout the building.

Doors open up to the dining hall during move-in day on UI Campus in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.

Mitch Gribble, left, thinks about his favorite area of the newly opened Lambda Chi Alpha as fraternity brother, Matthew Rowley, looks on during move-in day on UI Campus in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Gribble said he really like the grand entrance of the new house.

A table, which dates back to about the 1920s, is covered with scrawled names and years in wood as a piece of history remains inside the newly built Lambda Chi Alpha in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.

Jim Duncan, left, helps his son, Nick Duncan, move his belongings from the underground garage to his room during move-in day on UI Campus in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.

Peter Kale, alumni board president, offers a tour of the formal study, complete with a piano, in the new Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Linda and James Pettigrew are ready to cook meals for the incoming Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity as they pose in the new kitchen in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.

Matthew Rowley shows off a senior suite at the new Lambda Chi Alpha in Champaign on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The old fraternity was rebuilt for a new generation.
