The final day of the University of Illinois Football Training Camp, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Campus Recreation Field.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chayce Crouch (#7) looks for an open man as he is pressured by Sean Adesanya (#47) and Christian DiLauro (#67) defends.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mikey Dudek makes a catch in the end zone before Linebacker James Knight (#10) can reach him.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kendrick Foster (right) out runs Sean Adesanya.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Jeff George, Jr. (#3)runs the ball on the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Trenard Davis (right) finds a hole and runs the ball out after making a reception.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kendrick Foster (right) breaks free from the grip of Sean Adesanya.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Running back Mike Epstein makes a catch during the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mike Epstein runs to the end zone on the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
The final day of the University of Illinois Football Training Camp, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Campus Recreation Field.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jeff George, Jr. throws the ball under the protection of Zeke Martin (#71) and the watchful eye of Head Coach Lovie Smith.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mikey Dudek (right) holds tight to the ball as Cameron Watkins pressures him.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mikey Dudek (front) runs through the defense after making a catch.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus works with some of his players on the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chayce Crouch (left) and Kendrick Foster scramble to recover a low snap.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tight end Griffin Palmer (left) makes a catch and out maneuvers Jake Hansen (#35).
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Place kicker James McCourt.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Cam Thomas (#10) out runs defender Dele Harding (#9) with some assistance from Offensive lineman Kurt Gavin (right).
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kendrick Foster (#22) runs the ball pursued by Jake Hansen (#35) in the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Chayce Crouch throws during the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Lovie Smith watches his team leave the filed on the last day of trading camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Athletic Director Josh Whitman shakes Lovie Smith's hand as the 2017 training camp comes to a close.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois players leave the field on the last day of training camp.
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
UI Football Practice:Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois football fans attend the last day of training camp for the 2017 season.
